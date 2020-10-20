FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 212,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

