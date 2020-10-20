Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,500 shares of company stock worth $30,600,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Kellogg Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Kellogg Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,343 Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,343 Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Biotech
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Biotech


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report