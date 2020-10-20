Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,500 shares of company stock worth $30,600,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

