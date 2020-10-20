Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,343 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.27 million, a P/E ratio of 306.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

