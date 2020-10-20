Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gartner by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

