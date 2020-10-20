Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 703.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Veru worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 489.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Veru Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

