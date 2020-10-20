Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fortress Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

