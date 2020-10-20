Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,016 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 128,636 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 1,473,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

SBBP stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

