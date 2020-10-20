Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 625.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 158.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

