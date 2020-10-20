Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Trecora Resources worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 48.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $165.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.78. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

