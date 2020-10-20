Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 131.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dyadic International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Dyadic International, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 480.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DYAI shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

