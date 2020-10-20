BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of BioSig Technologies worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

