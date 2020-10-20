Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FENC stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

