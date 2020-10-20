Fmr LLC Grows Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 117,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

