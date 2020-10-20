Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBMG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

