Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,732 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of COMSCORE worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 158,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 402.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 441,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. COMSCORE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

