Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.