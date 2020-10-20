Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 453 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,557,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

