Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,006 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,805 shares of company stock valued at $438,531. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

USX stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, research analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USX. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

