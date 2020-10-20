Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,939 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after buying an additional 426,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of News by 82.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 549,550 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.