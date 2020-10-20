Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.