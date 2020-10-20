The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Markston International LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 544,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 299,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

