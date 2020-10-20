Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,076 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIRS. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,063,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 508,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 204,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 163,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.