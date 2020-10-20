J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders sold a total of 100,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,779,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.