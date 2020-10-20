Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Investors Title worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 56.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $150.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $284.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITIC. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

