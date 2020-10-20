Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ames National worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ames National by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ames National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ames National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Patrick Nelson purchased 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $43,789. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

