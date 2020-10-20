Fmr LLC Sells 79,295 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

LPI opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.54. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

