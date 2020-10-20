BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BioSig Technologies worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

