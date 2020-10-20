Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

