Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,294 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,294 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $238,000 Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $238,000 Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Chewy Inc
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Chewy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report