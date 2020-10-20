Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. Research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,849 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

