Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 17.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Progressive by 17.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

