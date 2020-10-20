Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 17.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Progressive by 17.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hollysys Automation Technologies Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Hollysys Automation Technologies Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Progressive Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James
Progressive Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp
Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Quarterhill Inc. Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares
Quarterhill Inc. Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares
State Street Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
State Street Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report