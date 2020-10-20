Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

