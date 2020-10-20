Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $340,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,822.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

