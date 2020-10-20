Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$207,090.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,795.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,098.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,514.90.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of $278.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

