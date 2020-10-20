State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.11.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.