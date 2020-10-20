Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.52.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

