Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,614,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. Barclays began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

