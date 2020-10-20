Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PHG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

