iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,057 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.