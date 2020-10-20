Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,593,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 44,220.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

