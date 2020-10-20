Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $71,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $50,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.