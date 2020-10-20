Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.