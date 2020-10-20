Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 409,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.