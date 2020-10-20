Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 29,697 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

