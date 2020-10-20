Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. AXA raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 534,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $13,495,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

