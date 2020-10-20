Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Primerica worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

