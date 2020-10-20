Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

EWH opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

