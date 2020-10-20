Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,562,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.