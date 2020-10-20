Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,543 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,096,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.