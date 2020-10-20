Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 900 First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

