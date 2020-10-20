Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

LYV opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.